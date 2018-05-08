Heavy rains prompt further precautionary measures around Mission Creek

Crews will continue to work in high-risk areas around Kelowna

With heavy rains in the forecast from Wednesday to Friday, residents will see Wildfire Service crews and contractors working in high-risk areas around Mission Creek from Lakeshore to Okanagan Lake to put additional precautionary measures in place.

“The state of local emergency expanded city-wide for Kelowna yesterday is a proactive approach that provides crews access to specific private properties in order to protect public infrastructure,” says the Central Okanagan’s Emergency Operations Centre in a news release.

Local states of emergency also remain in place for Peachland and West Kelowna, and in the Central Okanagan’s West electoral area in the vicinity of Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to the regional boundary.

Flood prevention and mitigation efforts are underway throughout the region as officials continue to monitor roads, culverts, weather, creeks and streams. Bulman Road in Kelowna remains closed due to overland flooding, said the release.

Property owners near creeks and streams, especially those who may have experienced flooding in the past, are being asked to proactively prepare. Self-serve sand and sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan. Several evacuation alerts and orders continue to remain throughout the region, said the release.

For up-to-date information, including evacuation alerts and orders that remain in place, as well as flood-preparedness resources, sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca, or call the information line at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490.

