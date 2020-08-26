RCMP swarmed a Rutland Road home on Wednesday, Aug. 26. (File)

Heavy RCMP presence noted along Rutland Road

The RCMP confirmed it was in the area but couldn’t speak to why

RCMP swarmed a house along Kelowna’s Rutland Road on Wednesday (Aug. 26) afternoon, a witness told the Capital News.

While RCMP communications officer Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy confirmed officers were in the area, she would not detail what police were investigating.

It is not known at this time whether the incident is related to a shooting at the Ramada Hotel along Harvey Avenue earlier in the day.

More information on the incident is expected to be released tomorrow.

If you have any further information or pictures of the incident, email them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

READ MORE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel, search for suspect continues

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Next story
Woman recounts fatal Highway 3 crash in Princeton

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel, search for suspect continues

RCMP are responding to 2100 Harvey Avenue

New restaurant AT 509 to open on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna

The restaurant will serve local adult beverages and hand-crafted food

Swimming advisory lifted for Strathcona Beach

The City of Kelowna has lifted the advisory effective immediately

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

Heavy RCMP presence noted along Rutland Road

The RCMP confirmed it was in the area but couldn’t speak to why

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Precautions urged to prevent surge in COVID-19 numbers in Summerland

Chamber manager concerned about possible increase in new daily cases

COLUMN: Federal government changes benefit plan

Canada Emergency Response Benefit will come to an end in September

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Worried about COVID-19?

Protection from viruses using whole body vibration

TikTok celebrity spotted in Okanagan

Datrie visits Vernon, Kelowna, Peachland, Vancouver, Victoria

Construction goes ahead on North Okanagan daycare

184 residents signed petition to stop construction of daycare in park space

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Most Read