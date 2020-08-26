Heavy RCMP presence noted along Rutland Road

The RCMP confirmed it was in the area but couldn’t speak to why

RCMP swarmed a house along Kelowna’s Rutland Road on Wednesday (Aug. 26) afternoon, a witness told the Capital News.

While RCMP communications officer Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy confirmed officers were in the area, she would not detail what police were investigating.

It is not known at this time whether the incident is related to a shooting at the Ramada Hotel along Harvey Avenue earlier in the day.

More information on the incident is expected to be released tomorrow.

