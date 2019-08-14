UPDATE: One man in RCMP custody after West Kelowna police incident

A 25-year old Kelowna man has been taken into police custody

UPDATE: 3:08 p.m.

RCMP are investigating after a stolen vehicle that failed to stop for police crashed in the Smith Creek area of West Kelowna.

Around 12:30 p.m. today (Aug. 14), West Kelowna RCMP received information of a stolen vehicle, reportedly stolen earlier this morning in Kelowna, being driven towards the Smith Creek area. Officers attempted to stop the stolen white Chevrolet Malibu, which fled towards downtown West Kelowna along Elliott Road.

“Due to concerns of public and police safety, officers called off the pursuit of the stolen sedan, which was being driven in a dangerous manner,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “A short time later, police located their suspect vehicle, which had been involved in a collision with an electrical transformer at the north end of Carrington Road.”

Kelowna RCMP air services had their helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft circling the area, while a canine team searched for the suspects on the ground.

“After an exhaustive search by our canine team, a 25-year-old Kelowna man was taken into police custody within our area of containment,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The West Kelowna Fire Department was also called in to put out a blaze caused by the crash which spread to some grass nearby.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

________

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:30 p.m.

A large police presence is being reported in West Kelowna around the Elliot Road area.

Witnesses have reported that Elliot Road is closed in the area between Highway 97 and Solar Road.

A witness told the Capital News a there is an RCMP fixed-wing plane that was circling the area and now headed to Peachland.

Two ambulances are staged at Bartley Road.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.