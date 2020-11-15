Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

A snowfall warning for the Coquihalla forecasts 30–40 centimetres of snow throughout Sunday. (File photo)

Significant amounts of snow are expected throughout the day on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Between 30 and 40 centimetres of snow is forecasted through Sunday evening before tapering off to a few flurries overnight, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Environment Canada reminds travellers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Roads in the area have already proven difficult to manage this weekend, with Saturday seeing a vehicle incident on the Okanagan Connector and a reportedly jack-knifed semi-truck on the Coquihalla causing delays.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

