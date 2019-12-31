Heavy snow expected throughout New Year’s Eve

Roads in town are mostly clear, but some areas are full of puddles and mud

Heavy snowfall warnings are in place for the north and central Okanagan, with heavy rain expected for the Fraser Valley from Chilliwack to Abbotsford.

Environment Canada and DriveBC are advising drivers to stay off the roads, especially for non-essential travel.

For more information on specific routes and road conditions, visit DriveBC.

