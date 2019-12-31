Roads in Kelowna seem clear, but there are some areas full of puddles and mud. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Heavy snow expected throughout New Year’s Eve

Roads in town are mostly clear, but some areas are full of puddles and mud

Highway 97 in Kelowna may seem clear, but roads in town are slushy and muddy.

Heavy snowfall warnings are in place for the north and central Okanagan, with heavy rain expected for the Fraser Valley from Chilliwack to Abbotsford.

Environment Canada and DriveBC are advising drivers to stay off the roads, especially for non-essential travel.

For more information on specific routes and road conditions, visit DriveBC.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

