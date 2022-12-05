Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)

Heavy snowfall anticipated for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Beginning tonight, up to 10 centimetres expected

  • Dec. 5, 2022 3:00 p.m.
  • News

An arctic front is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region on Monday, Dec. 5. Up to 10 centimetres of snow was expected, with snowfall picking up at night and carrying on into Tuesday, easing off around noon.

The period of heavy snow arrives courtesy of an arctic front moving across eastern British Columbia.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” warns Environment Canada. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate…”

ShuswapSnow

