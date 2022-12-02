Heavy traffic on bridge into West Kelowna may impact holiday cheer

The tree lighting ceremony that is being held at 6p.m. at the Westbank Center.

Heavy traffic over the bridge into West Kelowna may cause some commuters looking for holiday cheer to miss the tree lighting ceremony that is being held at 6p.m. at the Westbank Center.

Commuters may experience delays on their route home to West Kelowna as traffic is moving slowly across the bridge.

No significant accidents have been reported.

The festivities are held from 5 p.m. until 8p.m., and include choirs singing carols, kids activity stations, free hot chocolate, food trucks and a visit from Santa.

More information about holiday events being held in West Kelowna is available at westkelownacity.ca.

