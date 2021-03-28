Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Black Press files)

Heavy winds expected as spring storm hits Okanagan, Shuswap

Snow is expected on mountain passes

The Okanagan and Shuswap are in for a windy couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of strong winds expected through today (Sunday, March 28) and parts of tomorrow as a result of a spring storm moving through the region.

Southwesterly wind gusts are set to reach 60 to 70 km/h at times through much of the southern interior.

And later today, a strong cold front will bring a blast of cold northwesterly winds, gusting up to 80 km/h. Those winds are expected to continue until midday tomorrow.

That same cold front will bring more wind and some snow to mountain passes, with the Coquihalla and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton expected to receive between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow. Snow is also expected on the Okanagan Connector.

The gusty winds combined with snowfall could cause reduced visibility at times on mountain passes.

Most Read