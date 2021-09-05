Hedges Butte wildfire outside of Penticton now a Wildfire of Note

Crews will continue to work around the east side of the fire with suppression activities

The Hedges Butte wildfire is now considered a wildfire of note by BC Wildfire Service.

Fire behaviour is expected to be minimal as weather conditions are expected to help crews make progress on the containment of the fire, said BC Wildfire Service in an update on Sunday, Sept. 5. Crews will continue to work around the east side of the fire with suppression activities. Helicopters will be supporting ground crews with bucketing, and a guard is being constructed with heavy equipment.

Fifty-one personnel, 15 pieces of heavy equipment, an incident management team and eight helicopters are working to contain the fire. Air tankers and skimmers will continue to support the incident, if necessary.

The fire was first discovered on Friday, Sept. 3 and is estimated to be 236 hectares in size. It is located 12 kilometres southwest of Penticton along Green Mountain Road and Farleigh Lake. It is classified as Out of Control by BC Wildfire Service and the cause is currently under investigation.

The evacuation alerts remain the same.

