Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

The case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who faces three sexual assault-related charges, will be returning to a Toronto court this morning.

Hoggard, 34, was arrested last month and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard’s lawyer Ian Smith says the musician will not appear in court.

Court documents say Hoggard is accused of touching the girl in April and September 2016, and that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in November 2016.

Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.

The Canadian Press

