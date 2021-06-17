A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)

Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

A Heffley Creek-area peacock spent some time in solitary confinement after hopping two logging trucks in a quest for love.

Deb McDougall said the three-year-old peacock – who has been dubbed everything from Slippery Pete to Romeo – took off a few weeks ago while his peahen was nesting. While sitting on her eggs for 28 days, the peahen is typically hidden and doesn’t answer his calls so he “kind of freaked out,” McDougall said.

McDougall said they didn’t notice his disappearance at first as they live on a cattle ranch and the peacock has a lot of space to roam, although he does often walk across the street. While she was in Kelowna, though, her husband, Lawrence Bergstrand, called and said the peacock was seen two kilometres away, at a neighbour’s house on the highway to Sun Peaks.

Bergstrand and his mother tried to net the bird and to walk it home, but it was a challenge as peacocks can fly, roost up to 50 feet in a tree and have large takons. The peacock eventually got tired of their antics and started to fly, eventually arriving home the next day, she said.

McDougall said they were curious as to how he got two kilometres away until a friend said she had seen him on the logging truck, which she realized he likely hopped while it was stopped in front of the ranch.

“We didn’t learn our lesson and didn’t lock him up,” she said. A couple of weeks later, McDougall was house-sitting in Heffley Creek when she was rudely awoken one morning by her husband ringing the doorbell. “I opened the door and my husband says we’ve got a problem.”

The peacock had hitched another lift on a logging truck and was in Heffley Creek, about 10 kilometres from their property. McDougall spent the “better part of two days” trying to round up friends to corner the peacock. They tried fishing nets and ahockey net with weights to try and catch it, to no avail. They eventually ushered the peacock to the first cattleguard on the Sun Peaks Road – at the old Marriott house – and left him there while McDougall called the zoo, SPCA and bird rescue to find out how to get him home.

When someone suggested McDougall should grab his tail feathers – assuring her they wouldn’t come out and it wouldn’t hurt – she decided to give it a shot, as the peacock was causing a ruckus at the property. When she arrived at the property last Thursday, the peacock was sunning himself in the back of the other family’s pickup truck. She started to put down peanuts – his favourite food – and then grabbed his tail feathers with both hands.

“He started bucking like a bronco, fighting to get away,” she said, adding she threw him in the back of her SUV. When he got home he was placed in isolation in his chicken coop until his mate was finished nesting. He was finally let out Thursday to protect the peahen when she showed up with four chicks. He ignored her, though, and started preening himself.

McDougall is urging logging truck drivers not to give her peacock any more lifts.

“He went looking for love and surfed 10 kilometres on top of a logging truck,” she said, but despite the ruckus, “it came to a happy ending.”


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

District of Barriere

Previous story
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition
Next story
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Just Posted

(Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Kelowna Cabs reaches tentative agreement with dispatchers union

The tentative agreement could help end the dispute between the taxi company and the dispatchers

Lake Country house fire. Amandalina Letterio/ Capital News
UPDATE: Large structure fire in Lake Country

Fire crews are responding to 10839 Hallam Drive

Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for the 2018 Canada Day festival. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row

The group cited logistic issues in their announcement

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Grade 12 grads get $500 surprise

Anonymous donor gifts $500 to every Grade 12 student

A vehicle was fully engulfed in flames before around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Kerry Hutter - contributed)
UPDATE: Kelowna man cuffed after carjacking in Vernon

Crime spree: Man robs couple at Coldstream lookout at gunpoint, sets a vehicle ablaze

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

Jeanette Megens
KCR: Volunteering is sharing your story

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

201 First Street West 1980s. Prior revitalization. (Photo from Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Man who redesigned downtown Revelstoke honoured with lifetime achievement award

Robert Inwood has worked on historical projects across the province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

The weekly COVID-19 map for June 6 to 12. (BC CDC)
South Okanagan sees only 5 new cases in last week

The Similkameen Valley went a second week without any new cases

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)
Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

A heart of ribbons is seen on the fence of Highroad Academy along Chilliwack Central Road on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Orange Heart Memorial campaign launches in Vernon on National Indigenous Peoples Day

North Okanagan Friendship Center raising funds for bench, mural memorializing 215 discovered in Kamloops

Most Read