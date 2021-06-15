A conceptual render of the proposed building at 955 Manhattan Drive. (Contributed)

Height not wanted on Kelowna’s Manhattan Drive

City staff said proposed five-storey building poses challenges

Excess height is not welcome on Kelowna’s Manhattan Drive.

While presenting a rezoning application for a large property on the drive to city council on Monday (June 14), staff noted current design plans pose challenges.

Those designs, submitted as part of a development variance permit application that council will consider in the future, call for a semi-detached unit facing Manhattan Drive with a five-storey, 10-unit building behind it.

The RM3 zoning the developer is seeking only allows buildings up to three storeys tall.

City planner Jocelyn Black said multiple dwelling housing under that zone would be low-density and lower profile than what the developer has proposed. She said staff has advised the developer they are expected to adhere to those parameters.

The proposed development is near the old Tolko mill, which is expected to be purchased and developed in the future. Several councillors expressed the RM3 zone would be a good transition between the area and whatever may end up on the Tolko site.

Council passed the first reading of the zoning and land-use bylaws and they will go to a public hearing in the future.

A conceptual render of the proposed building at 955 Manhattan Drive. (Contributed)
Most Read