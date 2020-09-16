A Topflight helicopter will drop golf balls on a target in Summerland on Nov. 7 as a fundraiser for Agur Lake Camp. Raffle tickets are now being sold for the event. (Black Press file photo)

Helicopter ball drop fundraiser to support Agur Lake Camp

Event on Nov. 7 will assist barrier-free camp west of Summerland

The Agur Lake Camp Society will hold a helicopter ball drop fundraiser to support the camp for next year.

The helicopter ball drop, presented by Summerland Timber Mart, will be held on Nov. 7. Helicopter services are donated by Topflight.

Raffle tickets are being sold, with ticket numbers corresponding to a numbered golf ball. On Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. the golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter onto a target at the Dale Meadows Sports Complex in Summerland.

The winners of three cash prizes, of $2,000, $1,000 and $500, will be determined by which balls land closest to the target.

The funds will benefit Agur Lake Camp, British Columbia’s only barrier-free wilderness camp. The camp, west of Summerland, has wheelchair accessible cabins, docks, trails, picnic pavilion and fire pit area.

Raffle tickets for the draw can be purchased at Summerland Timber Mart, the Agur Lake Camp office or online at agurlakecamp.ca.

