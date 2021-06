The fire grew to 10 metres by 10 metres

A small spot fire off Highway 97 near Trepanier Provincial Park is now contained.

The blaze sparked Monday evening and BC Wildfire responded with one helicopter.

The fire grew to 10 metres by 10 metres in size and no structures were threatened, according to BC Wildfire.

The helicopter is no longer on-site but ground crews are expected to return in the morning.

