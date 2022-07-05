Hello sailor! Navy training taking place in Kelowna on Okanagan Lake

The public is encouraged to stop by and say hi

The Royal Canadian Navy Naval Security Team is training on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The Royal Canadian Navy Naval Security Team is out on Okanagan Lake for a week-long training in Kelowna.

Fredrik Houle is among those training on three defender boats.

Houle says training is simulated as real as possible.

“We started by giving a brief in the morning to all the crew to make sure they know all their tasking for the entire day.”

Each defender has a naval communicator and a cockswain.

The team will be here all week training on the water.

“For our team we always want to train in good weather and in bad weather. That’s why we have a navigator on board who will communicate with the boat cockswain what is in front of us,” Houle said. “We have all our GPS and our radar on ship that can provide [help in] those kinds of problems.”

A recruiter tent is also set up to provide information to anyone interested.

Friday will be a rest day for the team before the convoy hits the road again Saturday morning.

