Owners of the Llama Sanctuary at 2415 Chase Falkland Road near Chase are looking for someone with a truck or trailer to help them move 40 llamas. They also need a barn for the animals due to the White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation. (Llama Santuary photo)

Help needed to evacuate 40 llamas near Chase to a safer location

Owner says they need a large trailer or truck plus a barn for shelter

Forty llamas near Chase need a ride to a safer place.

The owners of the Llama Sanctuary, which is 17 kilometres from Chase at 2415 Chase Falkland Road, need to move the animals following an evacuation order at 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

In an interview Aug. 6 around noon, Lynne Milson said a large truck or trailer is needed. The animals are a range of ages and abilities; some are older and frail or lame, some are young. They also require a barn.

She said although people have offered places in Pritchard and Armstrong, neither is possible because of the wildfire situation.

Currently the animals are in paddocks, and there’s a small metal building nearby for any llamas requiring extra care.

Anyone who would like to help the Llama Sanctuary is asked to email: support@llamasanctuary.com or call 250-679-8121. A Facebook message is another possibility, Milson said, but response time may be slow.

