Help needed to locate Kelowna teen

Have you seen this boy?

The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a missing Kelowna youth.

Michael Miller, 13, was last seen by family, when he biked away from his Kelowna area home earlier this morning, Friday Aug. 31.

Kelowna RCMP have generated a missing persons file, and investigators have followed up on a number of possible leads, however Michael remains missing at this time. Police and Michael’s family are concerned for his health and well-being, as it is reportedly not normal for the teen to be out of contact for this long.

READ ALSO: MOMS STOP THE HARM

Michael Miller has been described, to missing person investigators, as a Caucasian male, who stands approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, he weighs approximately 119 pounds and has brown medium length hair, with hazel eyes.

Michael was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the word “Camero” on the front, a pair of blue jeans, while riding his lime green Haro BMX bike.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Miller is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

