Ticks are predominately found in the bushes, in forests or areas that wild animals inhabit. (Contributed)

Help your pet avoid ticks during peak season

Ticks are most commonly encountered in bushy areas from April to November

As the weather gets warmer and more people begin taking to the outdoors to walk their pets, one thing to remember is those dangerous insects lurking in the grass looking to munch on furry friends.

Peachland resident Yvette Trombley took to social media on April 12, to post a photo of at least 12 ticks she had picked off of her dog after returning from a hike.

Her picture served as a warning to pet owners to be more vigilant when walking outdoors this spring.

Dr. Oz, a veterinarian at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital said it’s peak tick season right now, from April until November. During this time ticks are predominately found in the bushes, in forests or areas that wild animals inhabit.

“Ticks don’t have eyes so they feel the heat sensation and they jump towards it,” said Dr. Oz.

READ MORE: Peachland residents concerned about out of province visitors during COVID-19

According to Oz, the best way to prevent against ticks is to medicate your pet once a month from April to November, which your pet can take orally or in a topical form.

“What will happen is the tick will come, bite the skin and then die from the toxins of the medicine,” said Oz.

“Of course, after being outside from a hike, go and look all over for ticks. Usually, they are very small so you have to do it every day but if (your pet) takes the preventative medication they will most likely die.”

While ticks can agitate your pet, the main concern is about contracting lime disease.

“Even if the dog takes preventative medication for ticks, when the tick bites the animal and sucks the blood and dies, in the process the tick can deliver lime disease.

Due to this possibility, Dr. Oz said there is a vaccine available to combat the virus if the situation arises.

Ticks are most commonly found in between an animal’s toes, ears and anywhere that there are lots of hairs. Next time you return from a walk in a bushy area, be sure to check these areas.

READ MORE: Kelowna cousins create ‘Stay Home’ t-shirt business

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

pet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend
Next story
Revelstoke company sews neck guards for health care workers

Just Posted

Wildfire east of Merritt, 50 ha in size, classified as ‘held’

Firefighters on scene working to gain more accurate track of fire’s perimeter

Help your pet avoid ticks during peak season

Ticks are most commonly encountered in bushy areas from April to November

Peachland residents concerned about out of province visitors during COVID-19

Mayor Cindy Fortin addressed residents’ concerns

Lake Country Food Bank receives generous donation

The donation comes from the Lake Country Rotary Club

Kelowna cousins create ‘Stay Home’ t-shirt business

Proceeds from the shirt will be donated to HelpAge in support of seniors during COVID-19

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

New cases in 20 senior homes, 11 new deaths in two days

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Revelstoke company sews neck guards for health care workers

Physicians say there is a desperate need for more personal protective equipment

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Photographer offers North Okanagan community ‘porchtraits’

Equipped with a long lens, social distancing rules at play for photo shoots

COVID-19: Some North Okanagan golf courses opening

Some courses opening for members only, public courses also open, some are waiting, some are closed

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read