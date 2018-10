Sunshine is expected throughout the week

The sunshine is here to stay, at least for the next week.

According to Environment Canada, sunshine is in the forecast for the next week.

Saturday will remain sunny with a wind expected this afternoon with a high of 14 C. The wind is expected to die down tonight.

Sunday is also clear, with a high of 13 C.

