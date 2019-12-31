A previous Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna (File photo) Participants also made a splash at the Kelowna Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay. Donation to take part went to funds CRIS Adaptive Adventures. —Image: Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News

Here’s what to do in Kelowna on New Year’s Day

Brunches, ice skating, dinner all occurring around Kelowna in celebration of the New Year

There are plenty of things going on for Kelownians on New Year’s Day to kick off the new decade.

To start, Quail’s Gate will be hosting a New Years’ Day brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to make a reservation beforehand.

READ MORE: 2019 B.C. New Year's baby born in New Westminster

Another New Year’s Day brunch will be getting underway at 10 a.m. at the Hotel Eldorado at Eldorado Resort. Reservations are recommended for those planning to attend.

At 1 p.m., the 2020 Polar Bear Dip will take place at Tugboat Beach in Kelowna. Food trucks will be on site to provide warm treats for participants and the dip will occur at 2:00 p.m. sharp.

Later on in the day, First United Church in Kelowna will be having a New Year’s Day dinner at 721 Bernard Avenue. Dinner will be by donation and doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Also open on New Years Day will be the Stuart Park ice rink. The rink is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until late February, with rentals available on-site from Bladez Skate Truck.

For a list of all the polar bear dips across the Okanagan on New Year’s Day, click here.

