VIDEO: Emergency crews rescue two hikers, dog stuck near Canyon Falls

Kelowna emergency crews prepare to rescue injured hiker

UPDATE: 2:21 p.m.

A mother and daughter went on a mid-day hike they won’t soon forget after getting stuck on a ledge with their dog Tuesday, sparking a high-angle rescue by emergency crews.

The women were rescued from the ledge shortly after 2 p.m. from Canyon Falls. The mother was checked by paramedics, but neither appeared to be injured.

“I thought I was younger than I am,” said Sandi, the mother, who would only give her first name.

According to the pair, Sandi was first to get stuck on the ledge, located just east of the falls, sometime after noon. But when her daughter went to rescue her, they both found themselves stuck and called 911.

They told Kelowna Capital News that the most challenging part of waiting was keeping their curious and agile dog, named Revie, with them as emergency crews worked to locate them.

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

Fire crews worked quickly to rescue two women and a dog stranded on a ledge at the eastside of Canyon Falls Tuesday afternoon.

One firefighter was spotted giving the dog water along the trail near Fawn Run Court just after 1:45 p.m. Crews were still working to bring the two hikers to safety.

A firefighter is seen giving a dog water at Canyon Falls in Kelowna, B.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 after rescuing two hikers and the dog stuck on a ledge. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Emergency crews are in verbal contact with two women who are sitting on a ledge at the Eastside of Canyon Falls.

The women have been told to remain in place until crews can reach them. Crews have yet to visual locate the two hikers.

———————

Emergency crews are scene at Canyon Falls for a high angle rescue of an injured hiker.

The hiker is reported to be on the Eastside of Canyon Falls. Firefighters spotted the victim and several other hikers on a ledge and have told them to sit still until rescue crews can access them.

A gator might be used to rescue the hiker.

The terrain through the park is steep and has two waterfalls.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck flips into ditch on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna

Just Posted

Truck flips into ditch on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna

Unclear if there were any injuries as well as what exactly caused the collision

VIDEO: Emergency crews rescue two hikers, dog stuck near Canyon Falls

Kelowna emergency crews prepare to rescue injured hiker

Accused murderer of wife, two daughters in Kelowna pleads not guilty

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday

UPDATE: Kelowna man presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers on one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

UBC Okanagan celebrates historic win in men’s soccer

The Heat downed the UBC Thunderbirds for the first time last weekend

VIDEO: North Okanagan plant thief caught on camera

A kind gesture from a neighbourhood boy brings happy ending to tale

Unidentified human remains found in Mount Seymour backcountry

Coroner is investigating the cause of death

Six stolen bikes recovered from Okanagan house known to police

RCMP follow up report of four stolen BMX bikes at residence known to house stolen property, find all plus two more

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

Most Read