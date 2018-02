No detour available. DriveBC says next update will be at 8 p.m.

A high avalanche hazard has forced the closure of Highway 1 west of Revelstoke late Sunday afternoon.

DriveBC is reporting that the Trans-Canada Highway is closed from 7 km to 26 km west of Revelstoke. There is no detour available.

DriveBC says the next update will be at 8 p.m.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.