High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Fets Whisky Kitchen says it was raided yesterday along with three other Scotch Malt Whisky Society bars. (Photo from Fets Whisky Kitchen Facebook page)

Officials say a whisky raid across four B.C. establishments this week has resulted in the seizure of hundreds of bottles of alcohol.

The Liquor Control and Licensing Branch confirmed to Black Press Media that raids occurred simultaneously Thursday at Union Club and Little Jumbo in Victoria, The Grand Hotel in Nanaimo, and Fets Whisky Kitchen in Vancouver. The alcohol was confiscated because it was not acquired through the Liquor Control Branch.

“Selling illegally obtained liquor is right up there with selling booze to minors. Those are the two things that get you in hot water with Liquor Control and Licensing Branch,” said Glenn Barlow, owner of Cook St. Liquor and the Food and Beverage Director of Atomique Productions. “There is a restriction around alcohol being resold that hasn’t been purchased through the proper channels, because no tax revenue has been made off that.”

According to the Fets Whisky Kitchen’s Facebook page, the government inventoried, catalogued, sealed and removed 242 bottles of whisky from the Scotch Malt Whisky Society worth about $40k.

It also said all four establishments are SMWS Partner Bars and the only whisky taken at each location were the Society bottles.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society claims Canadians can access the largest selection of single cask, single malt whiskies available in the world through membership in their club. Their website states that only members can purchase their whiskies.

Odai Sirri, The Grand Hotel vice-president of operations, said Liquor Control Branch agents confiscated 11bottles of whisky from the hotel’s bar in Nanaimo Thursday.

Sirri said the products taken were obtained by the hotel through The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Canada.

“The Malt Whisky Society promotes whiskies and scotches from around the world and tries to increase theknowledge base about distilleries and the amount of work and passion that goes into creating some of the bestscotches and whiskies internationally,” Sirri said.

He said the liquors are presented at special blind tasting events where participants purchase the tastingsamples. The product brands and origins are unveiled following the tastings.

“And we collect the taxes on them and remit the taxes on them,” Sirri said.

Sirri went on to say the owner of the bars that were raided Thursday are operating above board. Whisky tastingevents have been held for years and there has never been any secrets about the products being promoted.

He said he finds the government’s actions Thursday as reminiscent of the 1920s prohibition era.

“This is not, like, hooch we’re talking about,” Sirri said. “I’m getting imagery of Eliot Ness barreling through theback of these secret bars and blowing up barrels of high end scotch and whisky. Eliot Ness isn’t with us anylonger, nor should this government be operating like we’re in that era.”

Sirri said there was no warning of the action that was taken Thursday and if the Scotch Malt Whisky Society wasin any way in contravention of the laws then the government should address those concerns with the society andwith liquor licensees in a reasonable manner instead of acting the way it did.

“If the government has a problem with it then let’s talk about it in a responsible manner,” Sirri said. “You don’tdo these raids at dawn on tax-paying businesses, law-abiding citizens who are trying to enhance the industry,”Sirri said. “In light of an era where we’re trying to legalize marijuana, really? I mean, really?”

Sirri said the Liquor Control Branch had not informed him whether The Grand Hotel was going to receive a fineor other penalties as the branch’s investigation was still ongoing.

Black Press Media reached out to The Union Club for comment, but they refused comment.

The story is ongoing and will be updated shortly.