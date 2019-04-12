High profile Penticton Indian Band council member eyeing up federal politics

Joan Phillip is interested in MP Dan Albas’s seat.

A high profile Penticton Indian Band councillor is vying for the NDP nomination in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding.

Joan Phillip was born and raised in North Vancouver, her grandfather was actor/writer Chief Dan George. She is wife, mother and grandmother, and has been involved in politics since she was 16 years old, according to a press release sent out by her team.

READ MORE: DOZENS DECRY INJUSTICE

“She has worked tirelessly to protect the environment and Indigenous rights. Joan has been very successful in building understanding between communities about reconciliation and what it means.

She and her husband Grand Chief Stewart Phillip have received numerous awards for their environmental efforts. She is currently an elected member of the Penticton Band Council and has been the Lands Administrator for 20 years, though she intends to retire in September.

The nomination meeting for the riding will take place May 4 from 12 p.m.to 1:30 p.m. at the recently opened Okanagan Regional Library’s Learning Lab located in the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre in West Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Okanagan chocolatier
Next story
Okanagan philanthropist shares journey of healing and hope

Just Posted

High profile Penticton Indian Band council member eyeing up federal politics

Joan Phillip is interested in MP Dan Albas’s seat.

Teen’s death at Kelowna’s Centre of Gravity festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Gin made from Okanagan ingredients to be offered at Kelowna restaurants

The Whole Truth, a gin made from the spirits of 20,000 Okanagan apples is at RauDZ Regional Table

Lake Country’s dog poo battle by the numbers

The district has more than 35 dispensers installed and 100 public garbage bins

Dominant KSS Owls kick off rugby season

The Owls won their first league game over OKM Thursday afternoon.

Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Okanagan chocolatier

Penticton’s Accent Chocolate owners talk chocolate

Okanagan philanthropist shares journey of healing and hope

Penticton Youth Resource Centre fundraiser features guest speaker Tom Budd

Williamson, Vernon Vipers primed for PG

BC Hockey League final between Snakes and Spruce Kings starts Friday in Prince George

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Popular Okanagan auction funds help international projects

Monies from Vernon’s Kal Rotary Dream Auction earmarked for overseas use

All aboard? Researcher pitches Okanagan Valley zero emission railway

The project is currently in the research phase while investors wait for the business case

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

Most Read