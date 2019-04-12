High profile Penticton Indian Band council member eyeing up federal politics

A high profile Penticton Indian Band councillor is vying for the NDP nomination in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding.

Joan Phillip was born and raised in North Vancouver, her grandfather was actor/writer Chief Dan George. She is wife, mother and grandmother, and has been involved in politics since she was 16 years old, according to a press release sent out by her team.

“She has worked tirelessly to protect the environment and Indigenous rights. Joan has been very successful in building understanding between communities about reconciliation and what it means.

She and her husband Grand Chief Stewart Phillip have received numerous awards for their environmental efforts. She is currently an elected member of the Penticton Band Council and has been the Lands Administrator for 20 years, though she intends to retire in September.

The nomination meeting for the riding will take place May 4 from 12 p.m.to 1:30 p.m. at the recently opened Okanagan Regional Library’s Learning Lab located in the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre in West Kelowna.

