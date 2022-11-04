Conceptual rendering of 19-storey tower proposed for 1333 Bertram Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of 19-storey tower proposed for 1333 Bertram Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

High-rise planned for Kelowna’s Bertram Street could be 19 storeys

A staff report to city council states that the permitted building height for that site is 12-storeys

A rental-only high-rise planned for Bertram Street could be growing by four storeys.

Mission Group is proposing a 19-storey building for 1333 Bertram, between Fuller and Cawston avenues.

A staff report to city council states that the permitted building height for that site is 12-storeys. The city’s density bonus allows an additional three floors, which would bring the project to 15-storeys.

It would require Mission Group to make a payment of $113,875 into a city reserve fund for public amenities and streetscapes.

Council would still need to give approval to the additional four storeys.

The building would contain 26 studio, 62 one-bedroom, and 69 two-bedroom apartments, as well as four two-bedroom townhomes.

Amenity space includes a podium rooftop and indoor facilities.

City staff is recommending support for development permit applications.

Council is to consider the proposal at its Nov. 8 meeting.

