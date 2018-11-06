contributed

High school students build locker rooms for OC Coyotes

A class of Grade 10 to 12 students have taken on the project

Okanagan College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will tip off their sophomore season later this month and they’ll do so with some new amenities thanks to the handiwork of their fellow students.

A class of 13 Grade 10 to 12 students from School District 23 were the first to contribute to the project, honing their framing and other carpentry skills recently in the space, which is under construction at Kelowna Christian Academy School located on Hollywood Road South.

“That class is the first of its kind in the province – an all-female gateway to trades opportunity that is modelled on the Industry Training Authority (ITA) Youth Explore Trades Sampler program for high school students. The 19-week program (a collaboration between the ITA, school district and the college) provides youth an experience in various trades to help students identify their passion before continuing on to an apprenticeship,” said Mackenzie Pachal is one of the students working on the project.

RELATED: Cannabis and mental health to be discussed in Okanagan College speaker series

“We get to learn a lot about using different tools and about the different trades. It’s much different than school. It’s cool to be working on something that someone else will be appreciating,”Pachal said.

“This project is a great opportunity for these students to get some hands-on training and apply their skills out in the community,” said Steve Moores, dean of Trades and Apprenticeship. “I expect they will take a great deal of pride in knowing their efforts are benefiting their fellow students. It’s a real win-win for everybody involved and our students and instructors jumped at the chance to be a part of it.”

“We’re very grateful to the Industry Training Authority and the school district for their support in helping us make this first all-female gateway program a reality – along with Tolko, Home Depot and several others who have provided support and materials. The school district approached us to get the ball rolling in an innovative way to engage an all-female cohort and we’re thrilled we were able to work collaboratively to make it happen.”

RELATED: Flowr Corporation presents at Okanagan College career fair

“Supporting women in trades is so important in building a sustainable and strong workforce in B.C.” said Shelley Gray, interim CEO, Industry Training Authority. “We’re so proud of the girls of School District 23 for trying their hands at skilled trades and contributing to their community and Okanagan College. Creating safe and welcoming environments for girls and women interested in exploring trades is a great way to get them started.”

Others from the college’s Trades and Apprenticeship department will also play a role in finishing off the project. Electrical, plumbing and carpentry/joinery students and instructors will rotate through in the coming days.

When completed (the college is aiming to have the project wrapped by the end of December) the space will boast locker rooms for both the men’s and women’s teams and a coach’s meeting room.

The OC Coyotes will play their home openers at Immaculata Regional High School on Nov. 16. The games will mark their first official regular season play as part of the Pacific West (PACWEST) Conference.

“The OC Coyote men’s and women’s basketball programs are built on and dependent on local support and this is no exception with the entire project being constructed by OC Trades students,” said Dino Gini, president of the Okanagan College Basketball Society.

“Supporting our community is our top priority because the community has supported us since our program’s inception. Working with the College Trades departments and their students is just another example of our program working with our future community leaders. We are looking forward to inviting the community in to join us to officially open the facility to the current and future players and coaches when the time comes.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Flowr Corporation presents at Okanagan College career fair
Next story
Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Just Posted

High school students build locker rooms for OC Coyotes

A class of Grade 10 to 12 students have taken on the project

Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence

Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped

Ballet Kelowna’s first show of the season features a dynamic program

Autumn will be shown Nov. 16 and 17 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Okanagan hockey fraudster sentenced

Loren Reagan was given the sentence of time served after he pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000

Rockets’s Nolan Foote looks to impress in game two of Canada Russia Series

Foote and Team WHL look to build of game one’s 2-1 victory

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

VIDEO: Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

Most Read