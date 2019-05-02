High school students in the classrooms for orientation day at Okanagan College in Vernon, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour

High schoolers get to be college students for the day

Grade ten students experience Vernon’s Okanagan College campus courses

Hundreds of high school students got the college experience Wednesday at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus.

The annual Experience Okanagan College day, allows students to attend lectures and labs with college professors. Students have to pre-register for courses they are interested in learning.

“They get to choose three sessions of their choice, ranging from health, science, technology, trades and many more,” said recruitment and events coordinator Tawnya Cameron. “It exposes students to possible courses they could take in secondary and gives them an idea of what they would be learning on campus,” added Cameron.

READ MORE: Okanagan College launches Indigenous cooking training

She said the college has anywhere from 300 to 600 high school students attending each year to get a taste of courses including psychology, creative writing, anthropology, communications and many in the sciences.

Okanagan College business student Rebecca Pleasance participated in the college orientation day in grade ten and eleven and feels it helped drive her decision to enrol. “I felt coming both times helped me get a chance to try a little bit of everything and I really like the hands on aspect of learning in the classroom. I was originally going to go into the sciences but after my orientation in the business classes, I decided it wasn’t for me,” said Pleasance.

READ MORE: Future business leaders find their stride at Okanagan College

The science and electronic engineering courses were a popular choice. “I want to going into science and chemistry and then in the future maybe engineering or environmental science,” Said, grade ten student Cody Wessels.

Business and finance was another top pick amongst high schoolers , “I want to go into accounting or psychology, I really enjoy the hands on learning the classes have to offer,” said William Anderson.

The event is held at Okanagan College campuses across the Valley every year for over a decade.

“I would really recommend it to other students, I learned a lot,” said grade 10 student Julia Atkins.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grass fire grows in Lake Country
Next story
Blaze destroys home on Westside Road

Just Posted

West Kelowna moguls star recharges with brief off-season

Mackenzie Schwinghamer is looking to build off her succesful 2018/2019 season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy but warm, chance of rain

Be sure to tag us in your weather photos on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

Blaze destroys home on Westside Road

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Kelowna golf course adds food bank donation to May social

Kelowna Golf and Country Club wants to help restock the Central Okanagan Food Bank

UPDATE: Alleged baby-snatcher sent for psych assessment

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Similkameen youth broadens her horizons on Zambia trip

Woman travelled with a group of young Indigenous leaders from across the country

May the force be with your dance shoes for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Spring Fling

Don’t miss this Star Wars-themed dance party at the Penticton Art Gallery on May 4

Victoria-area woman breaks arm, celebrates 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Most Read