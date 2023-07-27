High water usage, demand on infrastructure help push Salmon Arm to Stage 3

‘That’s the equivalent of about nine Olympic swimming pools, or 46 million half litre bottles…’

On July 23, 22.99 million litres of water were pumped out to users from the City of Salmon Arm water treatment plant in Canoe. (File photo)

Drought conditions are just one factor behind the City of Salmon Arm moving to Stage 3 water use restrictions.

The Monday, July 24 city council meeting began with Mayor Alan Harrison discussing the imminent move from Stage 2 to Stage 3 restrictions, which came into effect Wednesday morning.

“Of course our staff tracks the amount of water we as residents use and we’ve come to a critical spot,” began Harrison.

The mayor went on to explain how on July 18, 21.36 million litres of water were pumped from the water treatment plant in Canoe. On Sunday, July 23, 22.99 million litres of water were pumped.

“That’s the equivalent of about nine Olympic swimming pools, or 46 million half litre bottles in one day,” said Harrison. “Our threshold is about 22 million litres.”

City engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen offered more detailed information about the demand being placed on the city’s water system. He explained the challenge is in the volumes of water that’s being pumped to the community’s five different water zones, particularly those that are uphill.

“The problem is we pump everything up to the higher zone and we’re seeing that our pump run times are exceeding over 48 hours… Those pumps are not stopping at all,” said Niewenhuizen. “Typically, on a reduced level of water production – right now we’re running at close to 23 megalitres per day – and if we were running at 15 or 10, then those pumps shut off during the daytime and run at night to fill the reservoirs. And right now, we’re seeing those pumps run continuously. So that is where the stress to our system is being shown. And that is why we’re moving to the next level.”

Niewenhuizen said the city’s water treatment plant can produce up to 30 megalitres per day, but if reservoirs aren’t replenished the city runs the risk of having limited capacity necessary for drinking and fire protection.

“We want to make sure, with the wildfire situation in the region – it’s not that we want to be alarmist, but we want to be cautious and we want to make sure we are protecting the city, making sure we have water to drink and water to protect the city,” said Niewenhuizen.

Under Stage 3, water use is limited to one day per week: Tuesday for addresses ending with 00-33, Saturdays for addresses ending with 34-66, and Thursday for addresses ending with 67-99.

On designated days, outdoor water use is allowed for a maximum of two hours in only one of the following time periods:

• 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.;

• 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; or

• 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The city said the midnight to 7 a.m. period is the preferred time period for automatic sprinkler systems, and that overall the best watering time is overnight or early morning, to maximize absorption and minimize evaporation.

Irrigation using city water is not permitted for properties of over a half acre (0.2 hectares). This includes properties with farm status.

The restrictions apply to all properties in the city (residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, farm, etc.) that use the municipal water supply.

Failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a fine, metered water rates, or a discontinuation of service.

For or any other questions or to report an infraction, contact city hall at 250-803-4000, or email info@salmonarm.ca.

