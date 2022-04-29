Updated conceptual rendering for next phase of Westcorp development on Lakeshore Road. (Westcorp)

Higher buildings proposed for former Hiawatha RV Park site in Kelowna

Two 17-storey buildings now planned, from the original 11-storeys

Taller buildings could be going up on the old Hiawatha RV Park in the Mission.

Edmonton-based Westcorp is asking for rezoning to allow them to put up two 17-storey buildings, from the originally planned 11-storeys, for the next phase of the project. A new concept plan shows six buildings ranging from 6 to 14-storeys.

In 2020 council approved several 3 1/2-storey townhouses totalling 200 units. That project is under construction.

Westcorp is also asking the city for a 10 percent reduction in parking subject to a rental agreement. The company purchased the site in 2007, and public hearings in 2012 heard concerns around density and traffic, as well the height of the proposed development.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Updated conceptual rendering for next phase of Westcorp development on Lakeshore Road. (Westcorp)
