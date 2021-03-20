Rutland commercial core murals on the side of business building. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)

Rutland commercial core murals on the side of business building. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)

Higher density appeals to Rutland business core

Building height of three to 12 storeys envisioned for Roxby, Asher roads.

What is envisioned by city planners for the next stage of growth in the Rutland commercial core has caught the attention of the local business community.

Karen Beaubier, executive director of the Uptown Rutland Business Association, said what jumped out at her in the preliminary vision of the Rutland business core development update for the city’s Official Community Plan was the building heights proposed for the Roxby and Asher street corridors off Highway 33.

Visual representation of the Uptown Rutland Business Association’s outdoor mural program. (Barry Gerding – Black Press Media)

“They target that area as high streets, where they see the density going up with residential buildings anywhere from three to 12 storeys in height. I was kind of shocked to see that kind of long-term vision but the city is really pushing for higher density in residential growth,” Beaubier said.

“An alternate transportation desire to expand bike lanes along with increasing the walkability potential also works in our favour as well.”

READ MORE: New executive for Uptown Rutland Business Association

But, Beaubier thinks URBA sees Rutland having the potential for dramatic changes over the next decade, similar in transformation to what has occurred this past decade in the Mission commercial core.

“That kind of higher-density growth would be very beneficial to our businesses. We see ourselves now as one of five urban centres in Kelowna and a gateway to UBC Okanagan, Big White and the airport,” she said.

The proposed OCP outlook for the next 20 years will be discussed by URBA representatives and city planning staff at a meeting planned for March 25.

Beyond city planning objectives, URBA has also been brainstorming ideas to help support and enhance the business community.

So far, that has included a rebranding process that has seen the creation of a new URBA logo, upgraded website and use of social media, and a mission statement.

Apparent plans to rebuild and reopen the burned-down popular Olympia Greek Taverna restaurant has also been welcomed news.

Meanwhile, URBA hopes to add a further four to six outdoor murals to its current collection this summer, and further upgrades to Centennial Park have already commenced this winter.

She said the URBA board of directors is also reviewing its current sponsorship and organization of community events with an eye to doing things that offer a more direct return on investment for Rutland businesses.

‘We have to be a little more business strategic…look at how what we do impacts business here in Rutland. We can look to do other things but we have to identify further what those other things are,” Beaubier said.

Staging a farmer’s market in Rutland is an URBA dream idea, but one that lacks a potential site right now.

“It would be amazing but that will take a lot of work with the city to make that happen,” she acknowledged.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder
Next story
Conservative Party members vote down resolution to enshrine reality of climate change

Just Posted

Spring is the season for flowers, new life and rebirth. How much do you know about spring-related facts? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowedge of all things spring-related

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Greenery Cannabis Boutique opened Friday, March 19 in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s newest cannabis shop opens doors

Greenery Cannabis Boutique opened Friday, March 19

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

On March 28, Jackknife Brewing will launch the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise awareness and funds for the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada. (Photo Submitted)
Kelowna brewery launches new beer for Indigenous Brew Day

Jackknife Brewing is launching the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

Most Read