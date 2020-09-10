Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Central, North and South Okanagan regions Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Stock photo)

Higher temperatures prompt special weather statement for Okanagan

An Environment Canada air quality statement also remains in effect due to smoke from U.S. wildfires

Summer weather is hanging on in the Okanagan as daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be five to 10 degrees above seasonal Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Central, North and South Okanagan regions due to the higher than usual temperatures, which are expected to peak Friday as an upper ridge of high pressure draws warm air northward from the U.S.

Overnight lows are also expected to be up to five degrees warmer than seasonal in some areas.

With highs of 30 C both Thursday and Friday, Environment Canada reminds the public to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty, stay in cool areas while scheduling outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day and never leave a person or pet inside a parked vehicle.

READ MORE: Smoke from United States wildfires prompts air quality statement for Okanagan

An air quality statement announced Thursday morning also remains in effect as wildfire smoke from the U.S. breezes northward to the Okanagan. Smoke has affected air quality throughout much of southern B.C. including Vancouver Island, the coastal mainland, the Okanagan as well as the Kootenays and boundary region.

The Ministry of Environment cautioned that those with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

Those exposed to wildfire smoke are encouraged to take extra precautions to reduce their exposure.

READ MORE: No call to action for local fire warden to Christie Mountain

