Highway 1 at Chase reopens after closure ‘to protect public safety’

Section of Trans-Canada was closed for geotechnical assessment

Chase resident Kim Harvey shared this photo of the unstable slope that prompted the closure of Highway 1. (Kim Harvey photo)

Traffic is once again flowing along Highway 1 at Chase.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the highway reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Shuswap Avenue was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon for a geotechnical assessment. Chase RCMP reported a partial landslide at an unstable slope had resulted in debris filling an adjacent ditch. There were concerns additional debris could slide onto the highway.

In an email, the ministry said no debris movement landed on the highway, “but out of an abundance of caution to protect public safety, the highway was closed while geotechnical engineers assessed the situation.”

While the highway was closed, access to Chase for emergency vehicles was available as needed.

Traffic lined up immediately after the closure was escorted through Chase, 100 vehicles at a time. Afterwards, traffic was required to use a detour via highways 97 and 97B.

The ministry advised to check drivebc.ca for updates.

