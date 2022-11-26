Highway 1 braces for snowstorm around Revelstoke

Environment Canada issued a snowstorm warning for the area between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass

Be prepared and drive to the road conditions this winter. (File photo)

Weather Canada issued a winter storm warning for the East Columbia region, specifically for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada says a powerful “Pacific frontal system” will be to blame for the high winds and heavy snowfall expected tonight (Nov. 26) near Revelstoke. Starting late this afternoon, the region could see up to 25 centimetres of snow fall until Sunday morning. The snow mixed with winds could make driving conditions dangerous, prompting Environment Canada to issue a warning.

With the storm conditions expected to end Sunday morning, Environment Canada cautioned that people engaging in non-essential travel should consider postponing until after the storm.

The snowfall is expected to be strongest on the Okanagan Connector after midnight, when the area could see up to 15 centimetres.

The snow will be exacerbated by hefty westerly winds with gusts of up to 60 km/h, which could cause visibility problems.

Those who have essential travel that they cannot postpone can check DriveBC for up-to-date road conditions as the storm hits. Environment Canada also warned to be extra cautious in high-elevation areas where all of the hazards may be further heightened.

To read more about the warning, visit Environment Canada’s website.

READ MORE: ‘Gotta just get out’: Revelstoke resident shares scary rental experience

READ MORE: COLUMN: Cheering for the Canadian men’s soccer team, at a cost

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstokesnowstormtrans-canada highway