Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden is closed in both directions.
⛔#BCHwy1 is CLOSED from #Revelstoke to #GoldenBC due to high avalanche hazard. Next update expected at 9:00 PM.
ℹ️ See Drive BC: https://t.co/U8r1Es4lRS
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 24, 2022
Due to heavy snowfall, the stretch of the highway to closed because it’s a high avalanche hazard area. A detour is not available.
The area is expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today under the winter storm warning.
The next update isn’t until 9 p.m., according to DriveBC.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.