Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.
The incident is near Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of the city.
DriveBC does not give an estimation for when the road might reopen.
It is currently snowing in Revelstoke, with 15 cm of snow expected.
So. It's snowing. A look through our HighwayCam at Clanwilliam Railway Overpass on Highway 1, west of Revelstoke. Crews are out, addressing the snowfall but please know before you go and drive to conditions (if you have to at all) At the time of this posting, the road is closed due to a vehicle incident.
Check DriveBC for more details.