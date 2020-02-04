Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed due to vehicle incident east of Sicamous.
The incident occurred near Craigellachie, 22 km east of Sicamous. DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening. There is no detour available.
Check DriveBC for updates.
