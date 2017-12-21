Update: Hwy. 1 west of Revelstoke reopens after nearly seven hours

Had been closed following a three-vehicle fatal collision Thursday afternoon

UPDATE 7:00 p.m.:

The Trans-Canada is now open west of Revelstoke following a fatal three-vehicle accident. It has been closed for almost seven hours as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.:

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed west of Revelstoke following a fatal three-vehicle accident.

Revelstoke RCMP says that at 12:30 p.m. today they received several 911 calls about an accident 40 kilometres west of Revelstoke near the Craigellachie rest area.

Police and emergency services arrived at the scene where three vehicles were “spread in different directions, speaking to a head on collision,” according to an RCMP press release.

In the three vehicles were several seriously injured persons, including a female who was entrapped and determined deceased. Two males were in various states of critical condition. The people in the third vehicle appeared to have only minor or no injuries. A dog was also found deceased at the scene.

The injured people have been transported to either Revelstoke’s Queen Victoria Hospital, Salmon Arm or Kamloops by the BC Ambulance Service.

Revelstoke RCMP, BC Ambulance Services, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service, Minsitry of Transportation, EMCO and a local flagging company all attended the scene. The BC Coroner Servie is also on scene.

The incident will continue to be investigated by the Trans-Canada East Traffic Service as well as the Southeast District Traffic Analyst. The Revelstoke Integrated Road Safety Unit is assisting with the investigation.

The road is expected to remain closed for a few hours and Drive BC has estimated the opening at 7 p.m.

RCMP says the delay is to address the well-being of patients, clearing up road conditions, police examining the scene and the final clean up.

Driving conditions and highway closures can be found at drivebc.ca.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.:

DriveBC is reporting that the Trans-Canada Highway is estimated to open at 7 p.m. following an accident this afternoon. An assessment continues to be in progress. There is no detour available.

ORIGINAL:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke.

Drive BC reported at 12:26 p.m. today that the road was closed 37 km west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

An assessment is in progress.

RCMP are expected to provide an update this afternoon.

Winter driving conditions are currently in effect and up-to-date conditions can be found at drivebc.ca.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident west of #Revelstoke has highway closed from #Craigellachie to #Revelstoke. Assessment in progress, expect delays. — DriveBC K (@DriveBC_K) December 21, 2017

