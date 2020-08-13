Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

No time is given for reopening

Highway 1 is closed six kilometres west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred near Boulder Mtn Avalanche Gate.

#BCHwy1 – Closed 6 km west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. Detour not available. Next update at 12 Noon. Details: https://t.co/qJWXs1VjlM Heads Up @511 #RevelstokeBC pic.twitter.com/E6UoKInXIV — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 13, 2020

Witnesses say the incident involves a head-on collision with two semi-trucks. The incident has caught nearby trees on fire.

There is no estimated time of reopening and no detour available. An assessment is in progress. DriveBC first tweeted about the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m.

DriveBC says the next update will be at noon.

Check DriveBC for more details

trans-canada highway