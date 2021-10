Vehicle incident west of city closes both directions

Traffic is at a standstill on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke.

A vehicle incident has stalled motorists in both directions on the TransCanada Highway.

Drivers are urged to expect delays.

DriveBC first reported the incident around 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

