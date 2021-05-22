Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after pedestrian struck in Kamloops earlier Saturday

Police closed the westbound lanes following 7:30 a.m. incident

UPDATE (4 p.m.):

Kamloops RCMP have confirmed that Highway 1 is now open to westbound traffic near the Hillside Way off ramp. No further information on the incident has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Kamloops RCMP is at the scene of a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1, after a pedestrian was reportedly struck below the Hillside Way overpass.

The highway is closed westbound and will be for several hours, police said in a press release Saturday (May 22). Traffic is being diverted around the accident scene onto the Hillside Way off-ramp.

Police said the incident took place around 7:30 a.m. DriveBC is reporting major traffic back-ups in the area, and Kamloops RCMP is asking drivers to take an alternate route around the accident scene.

No further details, including potential injuries to the pedestrian, have been made available at this time.

DriveBC has not reported an estimated time of reopening. A detour is in effect via Exit 368.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

