Highway 1 to reopen following crash

Highway 1 is expected to reopen Wednesday morning by 8:30 following a vehicle incident overnight.
Reports indicate two semis collided 5 km east of Sicamous, sometime before 9 p.m.
When the road reopens, officials will release stagger the release of traffic. Expect delays and heavy congestion in the area.
Heavy snow is expected to fall on the Trans-Canada making for dangerous driving conditions today.
Environment Canada has issued a winter snow warning for the area where more than 30 cm of snow is expected.
