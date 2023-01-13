Highway 1 will close today (Jan. 13) from 2–4 p.m.

UPDATE: Highway 1 is reopened west of Revelstoke

The closure was for avalanche control, which is now concluded

UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is now reopened. The road was closed for avalanche control, but with the work finished all lanes are opened in both directions.

ORIGINAL: Highway 1 will close west of Revelstoke from 2–4 p.m. today (Jan. 13) for avalanche control.

The control work will be conducted between Griffin Lake avalanche gate and Clanwilliam OH bridge. The work will begin roughly nine kilometres west of Revelstoke, extending more than 15 kilometres.

The avalanche control will close the highway in both directions, with no alternative route possible.

Drivers taking the highway can check DriveBC for an update at 4 p.m. when the road reopens.

