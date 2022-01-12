Highway 3 closed between Hope and Manning Park due to high avalanche risk

The closure was announced by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Highway 3 east between Hope and Manning Park has been closed in two spots due to high avalanche danger. (DriveBC)

Highway 3 has been closed in both directions between Hope and E.C. Manning Provincial Park.

The provincial government’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastrucure announced two separate closures minutes apart on at on Jan. 1.

At 12:36 p.m. the road was closed due to avalanche danger between Exit 177 (four kilometres east of Hope) and the first avalanche gate.

At 12:40 p.m. an update said that due to a “high avalanche hazard between Exit 173: Old Hope Princeton Way and Allison Pass summit for 54.7 km” Highway 3 was being shut down.

A travel advisory had been in effect leading up to the closures, urging motorists to avoid non-essential travel and be prepared to shelter in place with food, water and warm clothing.

