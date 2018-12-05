Highway 3 closed due to rock slide east of Hope

Geotechnical assessment is being done and highway is expected to reopen at 1 p.m.

Highway 3 is still closed 11 kilometres east of Hope in both directions due to a rock slide.

DriveBC is reporting the highway closure is due to rocks on the road between First Avalanche Gate and Sunshine Valley. No vehicles were caught in the slide, according to search and rescue manager Stacey Gauthier with Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue.

Rescuers were initially dispatched Tuesday night over fears that vehicles were caught in the slide, they were later stood down after receiving confirmation that no vehicles were involved.

A geotechnical assessment is happening this morning, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The highway is estimated to reopen at 1 p.m. For the time being, drivers are being told to use Highway 5 or 5A as alternate routes.

 

