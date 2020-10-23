Highway 3 closed east of Osoyoos

Police have shut down Highway 33 at Idabel Lake

Highway 3, east of Osoyoos is closed after a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

With the sudden snow across the region, there have been multiple incidents involving vehicles falling victim to the winter conditions.

The incident on Highway 3 has closed travel in both directions between Tamarack Drive and Nine Mile Pit at Anarchist, and no detour is available.

READ MORE: Snow sticking on Penticton roads

Earlier on Oct. 23, Reservoir Road out of Penticton towards the Campbell Mountain Landfill was closed after a truck and trailer slid off the road.

A semi-truck and trailer also blocked Highway 97 south of Penticton to Okanagan Falls.

The Coquihalla is now open again after being closed all morning. Semis spun out all over Larson Hill.

The Kelowna RCMP is currently on Highway 33 near Idabel Lake area where the road has been shut down due to weather.

Kelowna RCMP is notifying the public to remain away from Hwy 33 until the road is reopened. Conditions are extremely icy, and numerous vehicles have slid off the road or collided.

Motorists are advised that travel past Idabel Lake area is not currently possible.

In these conditions, it is a good idea to slow down and give other drivers plenty of space.

It is also best not to drive without winter tires or chains in the snow.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.