An accident has closed Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton. Google maps

Highway 3 closed from Princeton to Hope

Vehicle incident on Highway 3

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 just east of Manning Park.

According to Drive BC, the highway is closed from Hope to Princeton and is estimated to re-open around noon.

Drive BC said the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday between Garret Road and Saturday Creek (nine kilometres west of Sunday Summit). Alternate routes are available via Highway 5 or Highway 1.

Related: Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning

