Highway 3 is closed east of Manning Park due to a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

The incident occurred between Tower Road and Garret Road.

No detours are available.

Drive B.C.’s last update was at 9:18 a.m. and a further update is expected at 10 a.m.

