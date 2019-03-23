Photo Credit: Cobra

Update: Highway 3 reopened following rockslide near Keremeos

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. between Red Bridge and Standing Rock

11:20 a.m.

The highway is fully open as of 11:20 a.m. according to Tim Roberts, RDOS Area G director. He said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure determined the highway safe to reopen and will keep flaggers along the route to monitor for any changes.

Drivers are asked to use caution and stay up to date with changes through www.drivebc.ca.

11:16 a.m.

According to RDOS Area G director Tim Roberts, geological technicians are on the ground at the slide over and have planned a fly over this morning.

In a Facebook post to the group Area G Connected, Roberts wrote “the road will definitely be closed past noon while the assessments are being made.” An update will be provided to RDOS EOC around noon to provide “a better picture on the situation.”

Roberts urges drivers using Nickel Plate as a detour to use caution as “there is ice, slush and washboard (on the road)” and it “should only be driven with the appropriate vehicle.”

9:50 a.m.

Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed Saturday and Drive BC reported at 7:30 a.m. there is no estimate of how long the major route will be impassable.

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. forcing some homes in the area to be placed under evacuation.

A few hours later Emergency Social Services personnel set up operations at Victory Hall in the town centre to assist rural Keremeos residents.

READ MORE: Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

The slide area is from three kilometres west of Keremeos to 2 kilometres east of Hedley.

Detours are available through Highway 5A and Highway 3A.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland
Next story
Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

Just Posted

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hopes annual climb will promote peace

MLA Norm Letnick’s 5th Annual Spring Climb for Health & World Peace is April 6

Possible assault to bus driver in Kelowna

A minor bus crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Friday night

Car crash nearly sends car over embankment in West Kelowna

RCMP search for driver of alleged stolen vehicle that caused crash

Update: Highway 3 reopened following rockslide near Keremeos

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. between Red Bridge and Standing Rock

Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Most Read