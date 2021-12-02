Highway 3 is partially closed south of Princeton due to a rolled over commercial truck. (Google Maps via DriveBC)

Highway 3 partially closed south of Princeton due to rollover

A truck overturned on the highway towards the Lower Mainland

Highway 3 is once again partially closed headed south out of Princeton Thursday.

According to DriveBC, a commercial truck overturned between Blackfoot Road and Kennedy Lake Road.

The truck rolled over in the westbound lane and emergency crews and traffic control are on the scene.

No estimate is currently available as to when the road will be fully reopened.

READ MORE: Highway 3 closed again for flooding

Highway 3 east of Princeton to Hedley is also closed due to flooding, with a detour available along Old Hedley Road for small vehicles and along Highway 5A for commercial vehicles.

https://www.pentictonwesternnews.com/news/penticton-crash-on-highway-97-channel-parkway-was-fatal/

trans-canada highway

Previous story
Vehicles t-bone on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna
Next story
Confusion at Canadian airports: Few details on COVID-19 testing rules for travellers

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna city staff proposing 3.49 per cent tax increase in 2022

Red Leaf Pulp’s plant will convert agricultural residues into paper products. (File photo)
Kelowna cleantech company receives $3.8 million to fund sustainable pulp plant

Re-Inventing The Wheel will be making its online international debut on Dec. 3, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (Contributed)
Documentary on Okanagan, Kamloops wheelchair community making its international debut

With the arrival of December, Environment Canada officially observes the start of winter. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
This winter in the Okanagan is the hardest ever to predict, meteorologist says