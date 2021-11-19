Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

As crews work to clear debris and damage from the recent flooding, travellers are seeing a glimmer of hope: Highway 3 will soon reopen, connecting Hope to the Interior.
In an update Friday (Nov. 19), Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that the highway
The province is now under mandated non-essential travel restrictions along highways impacted by the flooding, including Hwy 3, as part of the state of the emergency.
More to come.
